Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s next fighter is Fire Emblem’s Byleth

The lineup of fighters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate continues to grow. Today, in a lengthy video presentation, Smash director Masahiro Sakurai revealed that Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses will be the next character added to the Nintendo Switch game.

Three Houses first launched last summer, bringing the long-running strategy game to the Nintendo Switch for the first time. The game differed from past entries with a focus on social elements as well as turn-based combat. Byleth was the main playable character, a professor at a military school; both male and female versions were available, and they’ll both be options in Byleth’s Smash incarnation as well.

According to Sakurai, Byleth’s mobility is low, but the character is good at fighting from a distance. Byleth wields the hero’s relic — a powerful weapon from Three Houses — which changes depending on the direction you attack. While Byleth is the first character from Three Houses to join Smash, the game is filled with a huge range of Fire Emblem characters already. Alongside Byleth, a new Three Houses stage is also being added to the game, based on the Garreg Mach Monastery where players spend most of their time in the latest Fire Emblem. Likewise, 11 songs from Three Houses are being added to Ultimate as well.

Nintendo has been steadily updating Ultimate with DLC characters since the game launched back in 2018. Byleth joins the likes of Joker from Persona 5, the hero from Dragon Quest XI, Banjo-Kazooie, and Fatal Fury’s Terry Bogard.

Byleth will be available on January 28th.

Sakurai also teased the next wave of characters, which will include six more fighters, though it’s not clear when they will be available — nor who will be joining the Ultimate roster.