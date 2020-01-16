Cyberpunk 2077 is being delayed to September 17th

CD Projekt Red’s role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077 is being delayed from April 16th to September 17th. “We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable, but there’s still work to be done,” the studio tweeted in an announcement explaining the move. “Night City is massive — full of stories, content, and places to visit, but due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more time to finish playtesting, fixing, and polishing. We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning achievement for this generation, and postponing launch will give us the precious months we need to make the game perfect.”

Cyberpunk 2077 has been in the works since at least 2013, but CD Projekt Red has only started really showing off extended gameplay in the past year. The game is supposed to be packed with sci-fi combat mechanics, body mods, vehicles, narrative choices, and romance options, so it’s not a stretch to imagine those things taking some more time to get right.

A multiplayer component for Cyberpunk 2077 was also originally supposed to launch after the game’s April debut, among other free add-ons. We don’t know whether this delay changes when that’s getting released, but CD Projekt Red promises more updates as we get closer to September.