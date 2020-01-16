Apple TV Plus’ The Banker will hit theaters in March after being delayed following controversy

The Banker — the first film from Apple TV Plus planned to make a major theatrical release — will be hitting theaters on March 6th, after an initial delay while Apple investigated sexual misconduct allegations surrounding Bernard Garrett Jr., the movie’s producer. Garrett is also the real-life son of The Banker protagonist Bernard Garrett Sr. (played by Anthony Mackie), via Variety.

In a statement, an Apple spokesperson commented to Variety that “We created Apple TV Plus as a home for stories that matter and believe ‘The Banker,’ inspired by the brave actions of Bernard Garrett Sr. and Joe Morris, two African American businessmen who brought about positive social change, is one of those stories.”

The delay means ‘The Banker’ will miss a shot at the Oscars

“We wanted to take the time to understand the situation at hand — and after reviewing the information available to us, including documentation of the filmmakers’ research, we’ve decided to make this important and enlightening film available to viewers.”

The Banker was originally intended to premiere at AFI Fest in 2019, and was meant to serve as one of Apple’s first forays into making high-quality, Oscar-contending films. The delay from that initial release means that the film will have missed the 2019 awards season entirely, though.

Following the theatrical release on March 6th, Apple will also be releasing The Banker for Apple TV Plus subscribers on March 20th.