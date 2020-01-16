Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers’ late-night shows will stream early exclusively on Peacock

Late-night TV is going to start a little earlier thanks to NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock. Both The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers will air on Peacock hours before the shows air on regular network television, marking the first time a streaming service preempts its own linear broadcasts.

“Starting in July on Peacock Premium, NBC’s late night talk shows will be streaming on Peacock beginning at 8 p.m. ET with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, followed by Late Night with Seth Meyers at 9 p.m. ET,” a press release reads.

This will only be available to Peacock Premium subscribers. Comcast and NBCUniversal announced today that Peacock will be available in three tiers: a free option (Peacock Free) that comes with limited programming; an ad-supported complete version that is free to existing Comcast customers and $5 a month for everyone else; and a $10-a-month ad-free subscription option that is open to anyone. Both of those paid tiers are considered “Peacock Premium,” and will include live sports and early access to late-night shows. Peacock Premium will also include non-televised Premier League soccer games beginning in August.

Comcast and Cox cable subscribers will get free access to Peacock Premium with ads, or they can pay just $5 per month for an ad-free version. Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex customers will get early access to Peacock Premium on April 15th. The streaming service will launch nationally on July 15th.