Huawei P40 Pro leak shows off five-camera bump and ceramic body

New renders from Evan “Evleaks” Blass give us what may well be our best look yet at Huawei’s next flagship phone. This is the P40 Pro, according to Blass, who says that the phone will make use of ceramic in its build. As with a previous leak, it looks like the front glass and back panel will curve on all four edges.

The most prominent design feature revealed in the images is the colossal camera bump that houses five lenses, one of which is a periscope-style telephoto camera. The Leica branding and technical details describe the array as covering 18-240mm equivalence, which between the ultrawide and telephoto should amount to more than 13x zoom reach. It’s likely, though, that Huawei is relying on software enhancements to arrive at that figure.

On the front of the phone you can see a notchless screen with a hole-punch cutout for two selfie cameras. The power button and volume rocker are on the right edge, the top and left sides are essentially blank, and there’s a USB-C port and speaker on the bottom. No headphone jack, unsurprisingly.

Huawei’s last two P-series flagship phones have been announced in Paris in March, so an official launch shouldn’t be far away. The difference this time, of course, is that Huawei may again be forced to release its phone without onboard support for Google services, as was the case with last year’s Mate 30 Pro.