Android users can now experience the joy of being negged by Co—Star

Today I am going to get to the bottom of things and take myself out to dinner because I have an Android phone and there is finally an Android version of the popular Co—Star astrology app. The FOMO can now come to an end for Android users who have not been able to get the often snarky, always meme-ready insights from one of the most popular iOS lifestyle apps. The app launched today after much anticipation, adding a huge new audience segment to its loyal following.

“There were over 120,000 of you on the waitlist, and yes, we read every single one of your DMs and emails,” the company said in an announcement of the new Android app. “The truth is, Co–Star is just eleven humans, and we wanted to get it right.”

For the uninitiated, Co—Star is not your standard feel-good fortune teller. It’s doesn’t try to sugarcoat things for you, in other words. One piece of recent advice: “You deserve better. Dump the Aquarius who ghosted you, convince the Capricorn roommate to let you adopt a dog, and we’ll take care of your horoscope.”

The Verge profiled the company last year after Co—Star raised $5.2 million to develop the Android app, and co-founder and CEO Banu Guler said she viewed astrology as a form of “collective self care … this idea of building relationships with each other and taking care of each other.”

The company is proud of how it differs from other astrology apps: “Unlike the broad and vague horoscopes you usually read in magazines, we take more than just your sun sign into account. We use a complete picture of the sky when and where you were born to generate hyper-personalized horoscopes.” And unlike old-fashioned horoscopes from the newspaper, Co—Star says it also incorporates NASA data “interpreted by humans” into a mobile-friendly interface that appeals to its target millennial audience.