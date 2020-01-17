Vergecast: Microsoft’s Edge Chromium launches, NBC reveals Peacock details, and our CES takeaways

The Vergecast is back in the studio after the holidays and CES. The Verge’s Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Paul Miller get together to talk about the big takeaways from the Consumer Electronics Show as well as a few announcements in tech this week.

On Wednesday, we saw Microsoft release its new Chromium-based version of Edge across both Windows and macOS. The crew discusses whether this is the dawn of — you guessed it — a new round of the browser wars.

Then on Thursday, NBC hosted an event revealing details of its new streaming service Peacock, aka another participant in — you guessed it — the streaming wars.

All wars aside, these three friends are back together to put on an enjoyable episode of The Vergecast that you can listen to right now.

Stories discussed in this episode: