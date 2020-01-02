Join Vergecast Live at CES 2020

It’s that time of year again: the Consumer Electronics Show is set to take over Las Vegas, Nevada, during the first week of January. CES 2020 kicks off on Tuesday, January 7th, and runs through Friday, January 10th. But you can join Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Ashley Carman for a special CES preview The Vergecast Live on Monday, January 6th.
The event runs from 3PM–5PM PT; The Vergecast Live will begin recording at 3:30PM with a reception to follow at 4:30PM.
Seats are limited for this exclusive preview episode. If you’ll be in Vegas, you can reserve a ticket here.
The Vergecast Live
Monday, January 6th, from 3PM–5PM PT
Encore at the Wynn, Debussy Ballroom 1
3121 South Las Vegas Boulevard,
Las Vegas, Nevada
