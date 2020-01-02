Dell will soon let you interact with your iPhone apps from your PC

In 2018, Dell released its Mobile Connect app, which lets you connect your Dell computer to your phone so you can respond to phone calls and texts and receive notifications from apps directly from your computer. Starting this spring, Dell says you’ll be able to wirelessly transfer photos and videos and interact with apps from your iOS device while using the Mobile Connect app, two features that were previously exclusive to using Mobile Connect with Android phones.

App mirroring seems to be pretty straightforward, as shown in a video on Dell’s website. When using the Mobile Connect app on a supported Dell computer, you can scroll through and interact with things in the app, just like you would if you were using the app itself. My colleague Jake said that mirroring worked seamlessly in a demo he saw in 2018 on an Android phone, so hopefully it works just as well when it launches for iPhones.

You can only transfer photos and videos

Since Mobile Connect will only let you transfer photos and videos between your iOS device and your Dell computer, though, you might want to use something like iCloud Drive or Google Drive if you want to transfer other types of files back and forth.

Dell says the new integrations with iOS will work with XPS, Inspiron, Vostro, Alienware, and G Series PCs from January 2018 or later. We haven’t seen any indication that the integrations will work with Dell’s Latitude laptops.

Mobile Connect for iOS is already available without the new features, so you can use it now to get calls and notifications on your Dell PC.