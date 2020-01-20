Studio Ghibli films are coming to Netflix outside North America next month

Netflix has acquired the rights to 21 feature films from the beloved Japanese animation house Studio Ghibli for all regions outside the US, Canada, and Japan. The company will add the movies to its library in waves starting next month.

Until very recently, Studio Ghibli refused to offer digital versions of its content in any format. Last month the company started selling downloadable copies, however, and WarnerMedia announced that it had obtained US streaming rights for its upcoming spring launch of HBO Max.

We’re proud to bring beloved, influential stories like Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle and My Neighbour Totoro to first-time viewers and high-flying fans alike. pic.twitter.com/955uiYAzA1 — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) January 20, 2020

With Netflix’s acquisition, the movies will be available to watch across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and the Americas. Netflix is subtitling the movies in 28 languages and providing new dubs for up to 20 languages, which is no small task. As with HBO Max, however, Netflix’s deal doesn’t cover Grave of the Fireflies, since Studio Ghibli doesn’t hold the publishing rights.

The first wave of releases drops on February 1st. It includes Castle in the Sky, My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Only Yesterday (a personal favorite), Porco Rosso, Ocean Waves, and Tales from Earthsea.

On March 1st, Netflix will add Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, Princess Mononoke, My Neighbors the Yamadas, Spirited Away, The Cat Returns, Arrietty, and The Tale of The Princess Kaguya. Then, on April 1st, the service gets Pom Poko, Whisper of the Heart, Howl’s Moving Castle, Ponyo, From Up on Poppy Hill, The Wind Rises, and When Marnie Was There. You should watch basically all of them.