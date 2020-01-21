Venmo will soon let you add GIFs to Venmo notes

Venmo will soon let you add custom animated GIFs to your transaction notes, the payment company announced today. If your Venmo feed is anything like mine, it’s already chock-full of flying dollar bill and pizza emoji, so GIFs seem like a fun way to make Venmo feeds even more lively.

You can get an idea of the style of the GIFs, which it made in partnership with animated sticker company Holler, with some examples below. I think they look really fun:

Yes, that last one does have an IKEA logo on it — there will also be brand stickers made in partnership with Subway and Keurig to start.

And here’s how the GIFs will likely look in the app:

Venmo says its app will utilize Holler’s keyword suggestion technology to suggest GIFs as you’re writing transaction notes, which sounds pretty similar to how the app already recommends emoji. It seems like you can only add the Venmo and Holler-made GIFs to your Venmo notes right now, though, so you’ll have to share your Baby Yoda GIFs with your friends a different way.

Holler tells The Verge that some users will get the GIFs starting tomorrow and that they’ll be rolled out to everyone by January 31st. If you want to, you can also add Bitmoji to your Venmo notes, an option the company added last May.