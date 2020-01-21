Disney+ is launching a week early in the UK and parts of Europe

Disney+ will now launch in the UK and other markets in Western Europe on March 24th, one week earlier than the March 31st release date that was originally announced. Pricing has also been officially confirmed as £5.99/€6.99 a month or £59.99/€69.99 a year. The service’s initial European roll out will cover the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland.

The news means that March 24th will be the first time much of Europe will be able to legally watch the original content that has debuted on Disney’s streaming service following its official launch in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and The Netherlands last year. These originals include the hit Star Wars TV show The Mandalorian, as well as High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, a live action version of Lady and the Tramp, and The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

The service launched in the US and Canada last year

The service’s UK pricing is the same as Netflix’s standard definition tier, however Disney+ is only offered at a single price with no additional features locked behind more expensive subscription plans. Variety notes that Disney’s service launched with almost 500 movies and 7,500 TV episodes across the company’s Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic brands.

After its initial March 24th launch, Disney says the streaming service will come to Belgium, the Nordics, and Portugal later in summer 2020.