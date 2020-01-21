YouTube TV launches on PlayStation 4 as Vue shutdown nears

YouTube TV is now available on PlayStation 4, becoming the first third-party live TV subscription service to launch on Sony’s game console. Ever since the debut of its own PlayStation Vue service, Sony has kept competitors such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu’s live TV service off of the PS4.

But PlayStation Vue is shutting down at the end of this month, so Sony is finally welcoming other options to its platform. “Unfortunately, the highly competitive pay TV industry, with expensive content and network deals, has been slower to change than we expected,” Sony said back in October. “Because of this, we have decided to remain focused on our core gaming business,”

You can download YouTube TV from the PlayStation Store right now. As usual, new customers are eligible for a free trial of the $50-per-month service. If you’ve used YouTube TV on other devices, the look and feel on PS4 should be pretty much identical.

I’ve reached out to Sling TV and other streaming TV apps to see if and when we can expect them to join YouTube TV on PS4 as Vue’s shutdown approaches.