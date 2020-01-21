While you wait for Half-Life: Alyx, catch up on every classic Half-Life game for free

Half-Life: Alyx will launch in March 2020 for PC-based VR headsets, but right now, Valve is giving gamers the opportunity to catch up on (almost) everything Half-Life-related at no expense. For the next two months, each of the Half-Life games will be free to play on Steam. This is basically a two-month-long trial; you won’t get to keep these games. Every game is compatible with Windows, Linux, and macOS (though all of these games are 32-bit apps, which means they don’t work on macOS 10.15 Catalina).
This promotion includes the original Half-Life (the Source version of the game with added physics to make it feel more modern to play, not the beautiful remaster Black Mesa) and its expansions, Half-Life: Blue Shift and Half-Life: Opposing Force. Also available for free is Half-Life 2 and its two episodic expansions. (According to Valve, Half-Life: Alyx takes place before the events of Half-Life 2.) Valve’s Half-Life 2: Lost Coast, its tech demo for HDR lightning, isn’t included in this promotion.
If you’re a part of the small collective of people who haven’t yet played Half-Life or you haven’t had a chance to finish all of the expansions, now is your opportunity to get to it. Get those downloads started right here, and while you wait, check out our in-depth coverage on the upcoming Half-Life: Alyx release.
Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy.
