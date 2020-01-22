The final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars gets a new trailer and February release date

Dave Filoni’s Star Wars: The Clone Wars is one of the most beloved entries in the expansive Star Wars universe, and a new trailer for its final season hints that fans will get the closure they’ve always wanted. The Clone Wars will return for its seventh and final season on February 21st.

The trailer brings back some of The Clone Wars’ most popular characters, including Darth Maul, Anakin Skywalker, Yoda, and, of course, Ahsoka Tano. Tano is best known as Anakin’s padawan who represents equality during a turbulent time. One of the final shots of the trailer teases a showdown between Darth Maul and Ahsoka Tano as the series prepares to come to an end.

‘The Clone Wars’ will have to tide over fans of Disney’s bigger franchises

The Clone Wars takes place in between the events of Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith. The story is based on the intergalactic war that is transpiring (the Clone Wars), which Obi-Wan Kenobi references in Star Wars: A New Hope. The series ran for six seasons between 2008 and 2014, but it was canceled before Filoni and his team of writers got the chance to end their story.

The show has since been revived for Disney+, Disney’s streaming service, where it will live among other Star Wars shows, including The Mandalorian and older episodes of shows like The Clone Wars and Rebels. The end of The Mandalorian’s first season hinted at ties between the two series, which could be explored in the upcoming Clone Wars finale and future seasons of the live-action show.

The Clone Wars is a big deal for Star Wars fans. It’s also one of the bigger shows coming to Disney+ in the first half of 2020. The Clone Wars will have to tide over fans of Disney’s bigger franchises (Star Wars, Disney, Pixar) until WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Solider hit the streaming service in the second half of the year. Whether The Clone Wars can drive the same kind of success on Disney+ that The Mandalorian did is yet to be seen. All six seasons of The Clone Wars are available to stream right now.