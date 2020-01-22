Toss a Coin to Your Witcher is finally available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music

It took over a month, but Netflix is finally releasing an official version of the breakout musical hit from its popular Witcher series. “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” is now available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music, and the full soundtrack from the series is set to release on January 24th.

In addition to the meme-inducing earworm, Netflix is releasing a full, three-hour-plus score for the series from composers Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli for fans who want to listen to songs that aren’t “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” for whatever reason. (Apple Music has the full tracklist posted.)

When a humble bard

Wrote a catchy song

You tweeted and asked us

What’s taking so long?



The Witcher Soundtrack Vol. 1 debuts everywhere 24 January.



"Toss A Coin" single out now: https://t.co/Id6mEUhRf0 pic.twitter.com/PNMxBeFlkS — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) January 22, 2020

In an interview with Men’s Health, Joey Batey, who plays the bard Jaskier in the series, called the tune “the most annoying thing I’ve ever heard. It’s so catchy.” The song reached massive social media fame when the show was released on December 20th.

But Netflix was seemingly unprepared for the popularity of the song, and there was no official release of the track beyond a post on SoundCloud by the composers. (That SoundCloud link has since been converted to a paid track.) According to an Instagram post from Belousova, the delay was on Netflix’s end: “We have the soundtrack ready to go and can’t wait to get it out, however there’s no ETA at the moment since it is up to Netflix whether or not to make it happen,” she posted at the time.

As for The Witcher itself, it’s doing just fine: as part of its Q4 2019 earnings, Netflix announced that the show has reached 76 million households (at least, under the company’s new, somewhat controversial viewing metrics) and is on track to become the streaming service’s most popular original TV show debut ever.