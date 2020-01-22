Netflix orders a Witcher anime following the success of the live-action show

Following the success of Netflix’s live-action Witcher series, the streaming giant has ordered a new anime film from Korean animation house Studio Mir.

Netflix hasn’t released too many details about the show yet, but a press release states that the anime will explore “a powerful new threat facing the Continent.” It also says that The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will expand the world of Netflix’s live-action show, The Witcher. It’s unclear if the two will work canonically with one another. Casting announcements haven’t been made yet. Showrunner Lauren Hissrich tweeted that she’s kept the anime a secret for more than a year, which is possibly a sign of how long the project has been in development.

The team working on Nightmare of the Wolf includes Witcher producers Hissrich and Beau DeMayo. Studio Mir is best known for its work on popular and beloved animated series like The Legend of Korra and Netflix’s Voltron: Legendary Defender.

Netflix announced yesterday in its Q4 2019 earnings report that more than 76 million accounts watched The Witcher in its first four weeks of release. CEO Reed Hastings referred to the show as one that could go “season after season” in a call with investors.