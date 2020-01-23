Google I/O 2020 will kick off on May 12th

Google has just revealed that its next I/O developer conference will take place from May 12th to May 14th. The company revealed the date after users participated in its annual I/O teaser, which this year was a collaborative online game to restore a fictional satellite network.

When the game was completed, the constellation of satellites spelled out the date.

In a tweet, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said I/O 2020 will be at the Shoreline Amphitheatre, which is in Mountain View near Google’s HQ and is where Google has hosted the event for the past few years.

Cosmos aligned. We'll be back at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View for this year's #GoogleIO on May 12-14! pic.twitter.com/3bZqriaoi1 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) January 24, 2020

Arguably the biggest news of I/O 2019 was the announcement of the budget-friendly Pixel 3A and 3A XL, which my colleague Dieter Bohn found to be a decent phone with a great camera. There are already rumors swirling about a potential Pixel 4A, including that it may have a hole-punch display, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a square camera bump. 9to5Google reported that it may arrive at around the same time as the Pixel 3A did last year, so the 4A seems like a possible candidate for an I/O reveal.

Last year, we also saw the reveal of the Nest Hub Max, so perhaps Google will announce more Nest hardware at I/O 2020 as well. At I/O, Google also typically shows off upcoming updates to Android as well as other updates to its software and services.