Ikea and Teenage Engineering launch co-developed speakers and party products

Two and a half years after Ikea first announced its collaboration with Swedish design collective Teenage Engineering, the products are going on sale. The Frekvens range (which translates to “frequency”) will be rolling out in US stores from today through February 1st, according to Ikea.

Teenage Engineering is best known for its music products like the iconic OP-1 synthesizer, so it’s no surprise that the Frekvens collection sees Ikea continue its expansion into the world of home audio. There are two speakers in the range, a $69.99 model and a more portable $19.99 option with a belt clip, along with a $149 subwoofer combo and a $10 light-up speaker base.

“The Items got narrowed down towards sound,” Teenage Engineering founder Jesper Kouthoofd says. “What we said was ‘why do you have to hide speakers. They are furniture in their own right.’ Sounds should not be hidden. So when you start to build a modular system and add fronts and accessories on, it’s a more fun way to think about sound.”

The rest of the range includes more traditional Ikea products and is designed to help you host a stylishly minimalist home party. There are various lights, furniture, crockery, and other somewhat incongruous items like a cajón and a reflective raincoat. Many of the lights and speakers are able to be connected together.

“We know that for younger people spontinuity is key,” Ikea creative design leader Michael Nikolic says. “The idea of gathering some friends could become a reality in minutes. What is needed to have a good party at home? That’s what we wanted to investigate with Frekvens. Together with Teenage Engineering, we have explored the possibilities of taking the party with us.”

Here are some selected items from the collection: