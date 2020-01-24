Vergecast: iCloud encryption, Sonos’ apology, and folding phones

The Vergecast is back in the studio to talk about the location of math. The Verge’s Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Paul Miller are joined by Russell Brandom to dig into the issues surrounding encryption on the iPhone, the Jeff Bezos phone hack, and more.

A big theme this week is a lot of people realizing things about technology that seemed like changes but, in fact, were not. Apple’s system for what is and isn’t accessible on iCloud and iMessage backups hasn’t changed, but everybody’s awareness of how complicated it can be has. Luckily, Russell has a handle on all of it.

We also discussed the apology from Sonos CEO Patrick Spence over the end-of-life announcement for some old products. Same situation: the apology didn’t change Sonos’ plans, but what has changed is the company finally stopped making face-palming mistakes when it tried to communicate to its customers about them.

Paul also bought back his completely consistent and never-missed segment, and we talked a bit about how we’re getting more excited about folding phones than we expected to be at this point in the year. Pull your car over, update your podcast app, and give it a listen.

Stories discussed in this episode: