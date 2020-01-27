Netflix’s first full Ghost in the Shell trailer shows the series like you’ve never seen it before

To call Netflix’s visual take on Ghost in the Shell different would be an understatement. The animated series has gotten a full makeover in the form of CGI that looks more suited to a Pixar film or a video game; it’s a beautiful, albeit drastic, change from the drawn animation most fans have come to know. In the first full trailer for Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, which is set to arrive this April, Netflix offers a full look at the cast, from Major to Batou.

Ghost in the Shell is a cyberpunk series centered on a counter-cyberterrorist organization that spans manga, anime, games, and films. Although there have been several iterations of its story, Ghost in the Shell generally follows Major Motoko Kusanagi, a cyborg cop, and crime-solve task force Public Security Section 9. SAC_2045 will tell a similar story when it’s released in April.

Netflix announced the show in 2018 after it had revealed news for its upcoming live-action version of Cowboy Bebop and its plans to bring Neon Genesis Evangelion to the platform. Shinji Aramaki (Appleseed) and Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex) are directing Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045. The series has already had at least one controversial adaptation; the 2017 film Ghost in the Shell was blasted by critics for whitewashing Major by casting Scarlett Johansson in the role.