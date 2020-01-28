Google is adding Metro Exodus as one of seven games to claim with Stadia Pro subscription

Google announced today that two new games are coming to Stadia Pro, the subscription plan that lets customers of its Stadia cloud gaming service play a small selection of titles for one flat monthly fee.

Metro Exodus and Gylt will be available in the Stadia Pro library on February 1st. However, Samurai Shodown and Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration will no longer be free to claim on January 31st, so you may want to add those to your Stadia Pro account quickly if you’re already a subscriber. They’ll remain attached to your account as long as you keep paying for the monthly subscription.

Are you prepared to be scared? Creepy puzzle adventure, GYLT, and survival horror shooter, Metro Exodus, join the Stadia Pro lineup. Log-in & redeem them at no additional charge on Feb 1, only with Stadia Pro.



Check out our blog for additional details → https://t.co/KhGGE5htu7 pic.twitter.com/hgyZgzEqAn — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) January 28, 2020

The additions to Stadia Pro were first reported yesterday by 9to5Google, even though Google weirdly didn’t issue any sort of press release until today.

Stadia Pro costs $10 per month, and, apart from the games mentioned above, you can also claim “free” copies of Destiny 2, Farming Simulator 19: Platinum Edition, and Thumper to stream through Google’s Stadia cloud gaming service for the time being.

Stadia Pro also gets you 4K with HDR and 5.1 surround sound, though we found that 4K on Stadia doesn’t necessarily look very 4K. Subscribing to Stadia Pro is actually the only way you can play Stadia at the moment, as the upcoming free tier (with a maximum of 1080p streaming instead of 4K) isn’t available yet.

If you still want to play Samurai Shodown or Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration after they’re no longer free to claim via Stadia Pro, you can buy them at full price from the Stadia store.