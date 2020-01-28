Moto G8 and G8 Power leak with hole-punch displays and midrange specs

Motorola’s upcoming Moto G8 and G8 Power have been detailed in a pair of leaks from XDA-Developers and 91Mobiles, and they reveal much of the unannounced phones’ specs and design. Both phones feature displays with hole-punch cutouts, a first for Motorola’s G-series lineup, and are powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 that Motorola used in last year’s Moto G8 Plus.

Although XDA reports that there are a lot of similarities between the two devices (including their display notches, button locations, physical fingerprint sensors, processors, and Android 10 operating systems), there are a few key differences to be aware of. The first is their battery capacities: while the standard G8 has the same 4,000mAh battery capacity as the G8 Plus, the G8 Power has a much larger 5,000mAh battery (the same as last year’s G7 Power).

The G8 Power has an extra camera sensor to give it a quad-camera array

Then there’s the screen. The G8 Power has a display with a similar 1080p resolution to the G8 Plus, while the standard G8 drops the resolution down to 720p. However, the G8’s screen is ever-so-slightly bigger at 6.39 inches, compared to a 6.36-inch display for the G8 Power. The G8 Power will reportedly have a slightly thinner bottom bezel.

In terms of specs, the leaks paint a similar image for the two phones, though XDA thinks we might see a slightly broader range of specs for the Moto G8. The Moto G8 Power should be available with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, while the Moto G8 could be available with between 2GB and 4GB of RAM and a choice of either 32GB or 64GB of storage. It’s currently unclear if either phone will support expandable storage via a microSD card slot.

Finally, the cameras are likely to differ between the two handsets. The Moto G8 Power will apparently come with a quad-camera array, with an additional 8-megapixel f/2.4 camera that will presumably be used as a depth sensor. Otherwise, the phones will come with a main 16-megapixel f/1.7 camera, a 2-megapixel f/2.2 macro camera, and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 118-degree wide-angle camera. Around the front, the G8 Power has a 25-megapixel selfie camera, while the G8 is more limited with just an 8-megapixel sensor.

Although neither leak has details of an announcement or reveal date for either phone, it would make sense for them to appear at MWC in just under a month’s time. Android Headlines is reporting that Motorola intends to announce a “flagship smartphone” at its press conference at the show. Whether the company’s G-series has flagship specs is debatable, but until the company announced the return of the Razr, the lineup was about as flagship as the company’s phones tended to get.