Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip fully revealed in leaked images

Rumors about Samsung’s next foldable, the vertically folding Galaxy Z Flip, have been swirling for weeks. But thanks to a new leak, the full details for the upcoming foldable phone have been revealed. WinFuture’s leak is the biggest yet for the upcoming device, with official renders from Samsung and a full spec sheet for the Galaxy Z Flip.

As expected, the Z Flip will feature a 6.7-inch, 22:9 aspect ratio foldable OLED display with an FHD+ (2636 x 1080) resolution. Unlike the Galaxy Fold, the new leak confirms that the Z Flip will feature an “ultra thin glass” display, instead of the more fragile plastic panel that caused issues on the Fold. Like Samsung’s other recent phones, the Z Flip will feature a centrally located hole-punch camera on the inside for selfies. There’s also a second display on the outside: a 1.06-inch (300 x 116) OLED panel that can be used to tell the time and for displaying simple notifications.

As for the internal specifications, the Galaxy Z Flip features solid — if slightly outdated — specs: a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (notably not the latest Snapdragon 865 flagship that’s expected to come with the Galaxy S20 lineup), 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of ports, there’s just a single USB-C port for charging and audio. There’s no expandable microSD card slot and no 3.5mm headphone jack. Also missing is support for 5G; the Galaxy Z Flip will only support LTE networks.

The Galaxy Z Flip will feature three cameras: a dual camera setup on the outside of the phone consisting of a 12-megapixel main lens and a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, and a single 10-megapixel camera on the inside.

The fact that the Galaxy Z Flip doesn’t wow on specs isn’t necessarily a problem for Samsung: WinFuture notes that the plan is to sell the Z Flip on its futuristic style and unique design (a similar strategy as Motorola’s upcoming foldable Razr.) Customers looking for a maxed-out hardware monster will likely do better off with the S20 lineup (particularly, the S20 Ultra) — the Z Flip is meant for influencers and customers who prioritize design over sheer specs.

Pricing and release dates haven’t been confirmed yet, but an earlier leak from XDA’s Max Weinbach suggests that the Galaxy Z Flip will cost $1,400 and release on February 14th.