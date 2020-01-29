Apple’s Powerbeats 4 appear in latest iOS 13 update

Apple could soon launch a new version of its Powerbeats earbuds if imagery discovered in the latest version of iOS by MacRumors is to be believed. The Powerbeats are Apple’s semi-wireless earbuds. The two earbuds are connected together by a single cable but connect wirelessly to a phone over Bluetooth. The last version of these earbuds were the Powerbeats 3, released in 2016.

From the icon, the biggest change with the Powerbeats 4 appears to be their cable location. While the Powerbeats 3’s cables descend from the front of the earbuds while you’re wearing them, the Powerbeats 4’s seem to descend from the back, down from the arms that hook over your ears. MacRumors also notes that they’re likely to include Apple’s latest H1 chip, and should offer support for the “Hey Siri” and “Announce Messages with ‌Siri‌” features.

This wouldn’t be the first time a pair of Apple headphones has leaked thanks to an iOS update. In late March 2019, iOS 12.2 gave us our first look at the true wireless Powerbeats Pro, only for them to be officially announced at the beginning of April. Then, in early October, the AirPods Pro appeared in a beta version of iOS 13.2 ahead of their announcement later that month. Given past experience, it’s possible we’ll see an official Powerbeats 4 announcement before the end of February. Apple is also rumored to be preparing to sell a new mid-range iPhone as early as March.