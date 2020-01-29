Tesla says it will start delivering the Model Y this spring, months ahead of schedule

Tesla says it’s ready to start delivering the Model Y compact SUV in the first quarter of 2020, in a letter to investors. That’s ahead of schedule, a first for the company.

If the Model Y starts shipping in March, that’s several months ahead of the original estimate of “fall 2020” espoused by the company at the Model Y launch event in 2019.

It’s not clear which version of the Model Y will be the first to ship. The $47,000 long-range Model Y, with a range of 300 miles, was said to be expected first. Tesla has said it will also sell an all-wheel drive dual-motor version for $51,000 and a performance version for $60,000.

The cheaper, standard range version with a range of 230 miles won’t be available until 2021, Musk has said. It will sell for $39,000.

The Model Y was teased for years, but was formally announced in March 2018. While Tesla calls it a compact or crossover SUV, the Model Y shares about 75 percent of its parts with the Model 3 sedan, and the two electric vehicles are extremely similar.

The Model Y has a bit more headroom and a third row. The fold-down seats in the third row are very small, and there’s not much space, at least as of a demo ride last year. Otherwise, the Model Y features the same sparse interior and dashboard-mounted touchscreen display for which the Model 3 is known.

