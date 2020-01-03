How to watch the 2020 Golden Globe Awards online

Awards season is kicking off this Sunday, January 5th, with the 77th Golden Globe Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. The Golden Globes, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, are seen as an indicator of how the rest of the awards ceremonies, particularly the Oscars, might play out. Unlike the Oscars, the Golden Globes cover both film and television.

Streaming is an important theme going into this round of awards, and Netflix has dominated both categories. For motion pictures, The Irishman was nominated for five awards, The Two Popes is up for four, and Marriage Story snagged six, making it the most-nominated film. Television series The Crown and Unbelievable earned four nominations each, tying with HBO’s Chernobyl for having the most nominations in the television category.

More streaming services are entering the playing field. Apple TV Plus, which launched back in November, earned three nominations for The Morning Show, including for Best Television Series - Drama. This is the streaming platform’s first set of Globes nominations.

In the past, the Golden Globes have been criticized for excluding women from the best director category. Unfortunately, this year wasn’t any better — all of the best director nominees are men — with directors such as Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Greta Gerwig (Little Women), and Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) all getting snubbed.

How do I watch the Golden Globes?

The Golden Globes will start at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on Sunday, January 5th. As in previous years, NBC is broadcasting the three-hour awards ceremony.

Can I watch it online? And for free?

The Golden Globes will be available for live-streaming through NBC’s website or app, but you’ll have to enter your TV provider’s information in order to watch.

You can also watch the Golden Globes through a number of streaming subscriptions which include live TV. While these are all paid subscriptions, you can get a seven-day free trial on some of them and use it to watch the Globes this weekend:

Is there pre-show coverage?

NBC will start its red-carpet coverage at 7PM ET / 4PM PT. As usual, E! is running its pre-show at starting at 6PM ET / 3PM PT. You can also stream official red carpet coverage from the Hollywood Foreign Press for free online through Facebook from 6PM ET / 3PM PT.

Who’s hosting the Golden Globes?

Ricky Gervais is hosting the awards ceremony for the fifth time. He hosted back in 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2016, but he says this time is his last. He recently came under fire for tweets which were seen as transphobic.

The list of presenters includes: Ana de Armas, Margot Robbie, Salma Hayek, Amy Poehler, Rami Malek, Dakota Fanning, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Nick Jonas, Ansel Elgort, Tiffany Haddish, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Charlize Theron, Sofia Vergara, Octavia Spencer, Rachel Weisz, Naomi Watts, Daniel Craig, Antonio Banderas, Cate Blanchett, and Kerry Washington

Who’s nominated?

Here is the full list of nominees:

Film

Best Motion Picture — Drama

The Two Popes

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

Best Motion Picture — Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Ana De Armas, Knives Out

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Best Supporting Actress — Motion Picture

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Supporting Actor — Motion Picture

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Best Director — Motion Picture

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won, Parasite

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Motion Picture — Foreign

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of Lady on Fire

The Farewell

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Hildur Gudnadottir, Joker

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Thomas Newman, 1917

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Beautiful Ghosts,” Cats

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2

“Spirit,” The Lion King

“Stand Up,” Harriet

Television

Best Television Series — Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Limited Series or TV Movie

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

Cecil B. deMille Award

Tom Hanks

Carol Burnett Award

Ellen DeGeneres