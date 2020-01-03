How to watch the 2020 Golden Globe Awards online

Awards season is kicking off this Sunday, January 5th, with the 77th Golden Globe Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. The Golden Globes, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, are seen as an indicator of how the rest of the awards ceremonies, particularly the Oscars, might play out. Unlike the Oscars, the Golden Globes cover both film and television.
Streaming is an important theme going into this round of awards, and Netflix has dominated both categories. For motion pictures, The Irishman was nominated for five awards, The Two Popes is up for four, and Marriage Story snagged six, making it the most-nominated film. Television series The Crown and Unbelievable earned four nominations each, tying with HBO’s Chernobyl for having the most nominations in the television category.
More streaming services are entering the playing field. Apple TV Plus, which launched back in November, earned three nominations for The Morning Show, including for Best Television Series - Drama. This is the streaming platform’s first set of Globes nominations.
In the past, the Golden Globes have been criticized for excluding women from the best director category. Unfortunately, this year wasn’t any better — all of the best director nominees are men — with directors such as Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Greta Gerwig (Little Women), and Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) all getting snubbed.
How do I watch the Golden Globes?
The Golden Globes will start at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on Sunday, January 5th. As in previous years, NBC is broadcasting the three-hour awards ceremony.
Can I watch it online? And for free?
The Golden Globes will be available for live-streaming through NBC’s website or app, but you’ll have to enter your TV provider’s information in order to watch.
You can also watch the Golden Globes through a number of streaming subscriptions which include live TV. While these are all paid subscriptions, you can get a seven-day free trial on some of them and use it to watch the Globes this weekend:
- Fubo TV ($54.99 per month, seven-day free trial)
- Sling TV ($30–$45 per month, new subscribers save $10 on their first month)
- Hulu with Live TV ($54.99 per month, seven-day free trial)
- YouTube TV ($49.99 per month, two weeks free if you sign up before January 15th)
- DirecTV Now ($65–$80 per month, seven-day free trial)
Is there pre-show coverage?
NBC will start its red-carpet coverage at 7PM ET / 4PM PT. As usual, E! is running its pre-show at starting at 6PM ET / 3PM PT. You can also stream official red carpet coverage from the Hollywood Foreign Press for free online through Facebook from 6PM ET / 3PM PT.
Who’s hosting the Golden Globes?
Ricky Gervais is hosting the awards ceremony for the fifth time. He hosted back in 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2016, but he says this time is his last. He recently came under fire for tweets which were seen as transphobic.
The list of presenters includes: Ana de Armas, Margot Robbie, Salma Hayek, Amy Poehler, Rami Malek, Dakota Fanning, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Nick Jonas, Ansel Elgort, Tiffany Haddish, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Charlize Theron, Sofia Vergara, Octavia Spencer, Rachel Weisz, Naomi Watts, Daniel Craig, Antonio Banderas, Cate Blanchett, and Kerry Washington
Who’s nominated?
Here is the full list of nominees:
Film
Best Motion Picture — Drama
The Two Popes
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
Best Motion Picture — Comedy
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Ana De Armas, Knives Out
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Best Supporting Actress — Motion Picture
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Supporting Actor — Motion Picture
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Best Director — Motion Picture
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won, Parasite
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Best Motion Picture — Animated
Frozen 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best Motion Picture — Foreign
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of Lady on Fire
The Farewell
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Hildur Gudnadottir, Joker
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Thomas Newman, 1917
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
“Beautiful Ghosts,” Cats
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2
“Spirit,” The Lion King
“Stand Up,” Harriet
Television
Best Television Series — Drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Best Limited Series or TV Movie
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry
Cecil B. deMille Award
Tom Hanks
Carol Burnett Award
Ellen DeGeneres
