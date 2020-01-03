Tesla sold more cars in 2019 than in the previous two years combined

Tesla sold 367,500 cars in 2019, a new record for the company, according to figures published to its website early on Friday morning. While that’s on the low end of the 360,000 to 400,000 vehicle estimate the company offered up at the beginning of 2019, the Silicon Valley automaker still delivered more cars in 2019 than it did in the previous two years combined, all thanks to the popularity of the Model 3 sedan.

The new delivery record helps cap what was something of a banner year for Tesla. The company unveiled two new prototypes, with the Model Y compact SUV breaking cover in March and the stark, polarizing, and meme-worthy Cybertruck being revealed in November. Tesla also both broke ground on and officially opened a factory in China, setting it up to make and sell Model 3s locally in the country moving forward, which will help the company duck transport costs and import taxes.

This was all despite a rough start to 2019. Tesla began the year with a $702 million loss in the first quarter, its fourth-worst quarterly loss since becoming a publicly traded company in 2010. Deliveries of the Model 3 dropped dramatically from the end of 2018, which CEO Elon Musk attributed to the fact that Tesla was in the process of shifting focus to two potentially huge new markets for the car in Europe and China. Musk said early in the year that spinning up deliveries of the high-volume Model 3 in those markets was the “most difficult logistics problem [he’d] ever seen.”

The company spent months fighting back the narrative that demand for its cars was falling, and as a result, Tesla’s stock price steadily dropped throughout the first half of the year to below $180 per share — its lowest point in three years. But the company rebounded in a big way, finishing the year with its stock price at an all-time high, entering 2020 trading at well over $400 per share.

Tesla recovered in a big way in the fourth quarter of 2019, delivering 92,550 Model 3s alone, and 112,000 vehicles overall (more than it delivered in all of 2017).

Developing...