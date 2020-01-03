Xiaomi says issue that showed strangers’ images on Nest devices is identified but not fully resolved

Images of strangers on a Xiaomi camera’s stream to a Google Nest Hub were due to a “cache update,” Xiaomi told The Verge. The company added that it has fixed the issue, but Nest integration remains suspended until the “root cause has been completely solved.”

As first reported by Android Police, a Reddit user posted images he said came from his Xiaomi Mijia 1080p Smart IP security camera when he tried to stream from the camera to a Google Nest Hub. The still images of strangers included a man sleeping in a chair, a security camera view of a porch, and a sleeping baby.

Xiaomi told The Verge in a statement that a cache update on December 26th, which was designed to improve camera streaming quality, was responsible for the glitch. Xiaomi added that it had only occurred in “extremely rare conditions.”

In the case of Reddit user Dio/V who first reported the issue, Xiaomi says, “It happened during the integration between Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080p and the Google Home Hub with a display screen under poor network conditions.”

The company added that the issue would not occur “if the camera is linked to the Xiaomi’s Mi Home app.”

On Thursday, Google disabled Xiaomi devices’ integrations to its Nest Hub and Assistant while it investigated the issue. Xiaomi says it “suspended this service until the root cause has been completely solved, to ensure that such issues will not happen again.”

Nest’s device access program, puts strict requirements on which third-party devices can be used with its system. Besides the suspended Xiaomi cameras, about two dozen security cameras can be used with Nest displays.

Google said on Friday that it was continuing to work with Xiaomi to resolve the issues for all users.