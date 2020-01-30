Motorola’s stylus-equipped handset appears in leaked photos

The first photographs of Motorala’s stylus-equipped Moto have appeared online, just days after the first image of the device was leaked by Evan Blass. The photograph, which comes to us from 91Mobiles, shows the rear of the phone for the first time. 91Mobiles also has some initial details on what the specs of the device are likely to be.

In this photo of the rear of the device we can see what appears to be a similar camera setup to last year’s Moto G8 Plus, which includes a 48-megapixel main primary sensor, as well as what 91Mobile reports is a 117-degree wide-angle camera. There’s also two more mystery sensors alongside a re-positioned camera flash. Not pictured, crucially, is the device’s stylus, which means there’s a chance that this is a photo of either the Moto G8 or G8 Power that leaked earlier this week.

The Moto G Stylus, to use the name that 91Mobiles uses for the device, will reportedly have similar specs to last year’s G8 Plus. Its screen should be around 6.3 or 6.4-inches big, and the report claims it will be powered by a 6-series Snapdragon processor (for reference, the G8 Plus used a Snapdragon 665). 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage round out what sounds like a mid-range alternative to Samsung’s premium stylus-equipped Note devices.

There’s no word on when the phone may be announced or released, but with MWC fast approaching at the end of February, it would make sense for the phone to make its first appearance there.