Samsung’s delayed Galaxy Book S will arrive on February 13th

Samsung’s Galaxy Book S laptop that runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx processor is now available for preorder at Samsung.com starting at $999.99, and it will start shipping on February 13th. Samsung is giving out $100 gift cards toward Samsung PCs, tablets, and accessories if you buy one before release date. Additionally, it will be available for purchase from the Microsoft Store and Verizon on the same day, with Sprint stocking the machine on February 14th.

The ARM-based laptop that runs Windows 10 was unveiled at Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 event last summer, but missed its original September launch window. Samsung has been mum on why the machine was delayed, but whatever the reason may be, now seems like a good time to launch, seeing as the ARM version of Microsoft’s new Edge Chromium browser will likely arrive soon (it’s still in beta).

My colleague Chaim Gartenberg went hands-on with the machine at Samsung’s briefing last year, though his brief time with it wasn’t enough to see what kind of pressure the processor could take, and how its supposed 23-hour battery holds up — especially with its built-in LTE switched on.