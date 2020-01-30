Watch the first episode of Picard for free on YouTube

The pilot episode of the new Star Trek: Picard series, which streams on CBS All Access, is available to view for free right now on YouTube, which we first learned about via Slashfilm. The intro credits say the episode is free “for a limited time,” so if you want to see Patrick Stewart reprise his role as the Starfleet captain from The Next Generation without shelling out for All Access, hit the link soon.

The new show “plays surprisingly well for people who have not seen a moment of Star Trek as well as longtime fans,” says a review from The Verge, which also suggests Picard hasn’t quite found its footing yet:

The good news is that even three episodes into a ten-episode season, Picard is still very much gearing up, and there’s still plenty of room for the show to surprise viewers and choose the more difficult, complicated answers to the questions it poses.

Picard is set 18 years after the film Star Trek: Nemesis, which was the last time we saw the crew from TNG, and opens with Jean-Luc Picard enjoying retirement at his vineyard in France. He gets drawn back into action after he’s approached by a young woman seeking his help. The series will see the return of several members of TNG’s cast, including Commander William Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), Data (Brent Spiner), as well as Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) from Star Trek: Voyager.