Apple’s redesigned maps are now available for all US users

Apple announced today that redesigned maps in its official Maps app have now rolled out to all users in the US. The company first announced plans to redesign its maps in June 2018, and the redesign was effectively complete and first began rolling out in full to parts of southeastern US last month. Apple also says the new maps will arrive for users across Europe “in the coming months.”

The new maps have considerably more detail than before and give you a better view of roads, buildings, parks, and more. Here’s a GIF from Apple showing the differences between its old maps and the new ones:

The redesign has been slowly appearing in bits and pieces across the US over the past year and a half. In a statement, Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of internet software and services, said the company plans to bring the maps to the rest of the world, but Cue didn’t provide a timeline for when that might happen beyond reiterating that they’ll come to Europe starting later this year.

Since first introducing its own maps in 2012 with a very buggy launch, Apple has continued to add features to try to compete against the giant that is Google Maps. In iOS 13, Apple introduced Look Around, its own version of Google Maps’ Street View, but like with the redesigned maps, that’s still rolling out and is currently only available in New York City, the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, and Oahu.