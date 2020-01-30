 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Nintendo’s new Animal Crossing-themed Switch looks amazing

New, 2 comments

The Joy-Con colors are so good

By Jay Peters

Nintendo is releasing an Animal Crossing-themed Switch on March 13th, just one week before the launch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and it’s one of the best-looking Switch models yet. Nintendo says you’ll be able to pre-order the themed console at select retailers soon.

This is the full-size Switch, which means it can be played in handheld mode or on a TV by dropping the Switch into the (Nook family-adorned) dock. It also comes with detachable Joy-Con controllers, and the colors on them look amazing.

Image: Nintendo

This model of the Switch also has an embossed design on the back that’s just awesome.

Image: Nintendo

If you do pick this up, though, you should be aware that Animal Crossing: New Horizons isn’t bundled with it — you’ll need to buy that separately, and it will cost $59.99, like other first-party Nintendo titles.

If you like the Animal Crossing-themed carrying case in the picture above, it will also be available separately starting March 13th. It also comes with a screen protector. Here’s a better look at it:

Image: Nintendo

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was originally slated to release in 2019, but Nintendo announced at E3 2019 that the game was delayed to March 20th. That release day is almost here, though — it’s just 50 days away.

Next Up In Gaming

Loading comments...