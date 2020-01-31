Familiar faces return in the first trailer for Fast 9

Considering how large the Fast and Furious universe has become, it’s fitting that the first trailer for F9, the ninth installment in the mainstream series, debuted on Super Bowl weekend after an hourslong music festival dedicated to the movie.

It was worth the wait, though. F9’s first trailer brings back some familiar faces including Dominic Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) sister, Mia and friend Han. Introduced in the first movie, Mia became a main character in the franchise as it developed, and entered a long term relationship with Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker). When Walker died, it seemed unlikely that she would return to the franchise after not appearing in the eighth movie, but F9 changes everything. Han, who died in Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift, is also back. The rest of the Fast and Furious crew is back, too, along with some new faces. Former wrestling star and actor John Cena is also joining the franchise as Dominic Toretto’s brother.

If history repeats itself, F9 will be a major blockbuster win for Universal Studios. The company has planned for at least one more installment in the main franchise, but the Fast and Furious franchise is bigger than Dominic Toretto. There’s an animated series on Netflix, as well as the popular Hobbs and Shaw spinoff that was released last year. Hobbes and Shaw made $758 million worldwide in 2019 — more than Fast Five, largely considered one of the best in the series.

Actor Vin Diesel has talked about wanting to continue the role, and Universal Pictures isn’t giving up its cash cow anytime soon. It’s unclear whether we’ll get a Fast and Furious after the tenth installment (whose tagline must be “Fas10en your seatbelts”).

F9 hits theaters on May 22nd.