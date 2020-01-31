Here is your weekly reminder that every Friday, The Verge releases a tech news audio roundup via RSS feed for all to listen to at no extra cost.

This week on The Verge’s flagship podcast The Vergecast, Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Paul Miller discuss the iPad’s place in the world after ten years on the market, the results from Apple’s first quarter of the fiscal year 2020, and the changes Google made with the design of their flagship Search product.

There’s even more in between all of that — from Paul’s weekly segment “The cloud, but for kids” to the latest update in the ongoing streaming wars — so please, listen through to get it all.

Stories discussed this week: