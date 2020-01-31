Here is your weekly reminder that every Friday, The Verge releases a tech news audio roundup via RSS feed for all to listen to at no extra cost.
This week on The Verge’s flagship podcast The Vergecast, Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Paul Miller discuss the iPad’s place in the world after ten years on the market, the results from Apple’s first quarter of the fiscal year 2020, and the changes Google made with the design of their flagship Search product.
There’s even more in between all of that — from Paul’s weekly segment “The cloud, but for kids” to the latest update in the ongoing streaming wars — so please, listen through to get it all.
Stories discussed this week:
- Former Windows chief reveals Microsoft’s reaction to the iPad …
- Apple’s iPad changed the tablet game 10 years ago today …
- The iPad is still finding its place ten years in
- Microsoft’s Surface Pro X is the world’s most extravagant ...
- Apple’s iPhone 11 and AirPods help company hit a new …
- Apple reportedly working on tracking tags, high ...
- Google’s ads just look like search results now
- How much longer will we trust Google’s search results?
- Google is backtracking on its controversial desktop search …
- Google aims to unify its workplace tools and messaging apps into one service
- The Scroll subscription service is an ingenious web technology hack
- Scroll makes hundreds of websites ad-free for $5 per month …
- Pentagram designed a smart speaker that’s like HitClips for kids
- Here’s what you need to watch the Super Bowl in 4K HDR
- WarnerMedia takes $1.2 billion revenue hit in hopes that HBO ...
- AT&T tried to buy out the streaming wars — and customers are ...
- Comcast is raising rates for cable subscribers as it moves ...
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip rumor roundup: everything we think …
Loading comments...