A new Xbox adapter lets people turn their power wheelchairs into game controllers

The Xbox Adaptive Controller already expands the usability of Xbox for gamers with disabilities, and today, a third-party add-on takes that controller to the next level, allowing gamers to turn their power wheelchairs into game controllers. Called the Freedom Wing Adapter, the box connects the Xbox Adaptive Controller to a wheelchair through its 9-pin port. This means a joystick that controls a wheelchair every day can be turned into a controller, which is particularly useful for people who are already used to their joysticks and buttons.

Charity organization AbleGamers created the device alongside ATMakers, a group of tech makers and enthusiasts who focus on assistive technology. The Freedom Wing Adapter is being given out through AbleGamers, although the organization didn’t specify how or where someone could get one. ATMakers found a company to make the printed circuit boards, which it says will sell for around $7, meaning gamers can build it on their own for about $35 with all the other required materials. We’ve reached out for clarification about availability and will update if we hear back. AbleGamers hasn’t released a full list of compatible wheelchairs, but it says it’ll work on documenting the chairs it tests.

Microsoft debuted its Xbox Adaptive Controller in 2018 as a customizable option for gamers with disabilities. It features two large programmable buttons and 19 jacks that can be connected to a range of joysticks, buttons, and switches to make it easier for a wider range of people to play games on Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs. Since its release, the company has partnered with organizations like the US Department of Veteran Affairs to provide them with units. People have also hacked the device to get it to function with Nintendo Switch consoles. The $99 controller was designed with the express purpose to be flexible and compatible with as many devices as possible, and the Freedom Wing Adapter builds on that idea.