Trump bans foreign nationals who have traveled to China from entering the US

Any foreign national who has traveled within China in the last 14 days will not be allowed to enter the United States, according to a proclamation from President Trump. The action is to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, said US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar. Azar also said that he was declaring a public health emergency in the US.

Any US citizen who has traveled in China will undergo health screening on entry into the country and be asked to self quarantine for 14 days. US citizens who have traveled to Hubei province, where the virus originated, will be held under mandatory quarantine for 14 days after they return to the US. All incoming flights from China will go to seven airports: John F Kennedy International Airport, Chicago O’Hare International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Atlanta International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, and Honolulu International Airport.

The policies will take effect Sunday, February 2 at 5PM ET.

Immediate family members of US citizens and permanent residents will be allowed to enter the country, Azar said. They’ll also be monitored under quarantine. Yesterday, the US State Department said that US citizens should not travel to China at all — giving its strongest possible travel advisory, a level 4, which is reserved for places with a “greater likelihood of life-threatening risks.”

The new policies contradict advice from the World Health Organization (WHO), which said yesterday that countries should not restrict travel or trade in their response to the new virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is already holding 195 US citizens who had been evacuated from Wuhan, China in mandatory quarantine. It is the first time the CDC has held anyone in quarantine since the 1960s.

Coronavirus still poses a low risk to the general public in the US, said Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Updated January 31, 4:20 PM ET: Updated with new information on travel restrictions.

Developing...