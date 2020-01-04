I’ve been excited to write about Little Women since I saw a screening of it a few months ago. It’s one of my favorite movies of 2019 and an all-around impressive piece of filmmaking, thoughtfully jumping back and forth between the book’s two volumes to tell its own complex story.

Flipping between two timelines can be confusing or gimmicky, but here it allows the world of the March sisters to feel so much bigger. We get to see multiple sides of these characters as they struggle with growing up and figuring out what they want. It’s never so simple as them learning to do the right thing — we often see them making tough and surprising choices as their goals shift over time.

Coming from Greta Gerwig, the film obviously does incredible things with Jo’s journey as a writer. But what may be even more impressive is how beautifully the film captures what the sisters lose as they grow up and how that shapes them, which is made even more apparent thanks to the dual timeline structure. You should really check it out if you have the chance.

Check out seven trailers below.

A Quiet Place Part II

Less than two years after the original, we’ve already got a trailer for A Quiet Place Part II. I really enjoyed the first film, but this trailer has me a little worried about whether the sequel can recreate just what made it so tense and special. Do we really need an action-packed flashback origin story? Does the question this movie asks really make sense? On the other hand, yeah I’m down with a crazed-looking Cillian Murphy being added to the cast. The film comes out March 20th.

Hunters

Al Pacino stars in a series about a group of Nazi hunters in 1970s New York. It looks surprisingly colorful and raucous for the subject matter, and it’ll be interesting to hear whether it can pull that off. The series debuts February 21st.

Gretel & Hansel

Gretel & Hansel looks beautifully shot, but I can’t help but thinking that it feels like a horror movie made out of every image that appears in my Instagram Discover feed. I guess that truly would be scary. It comes out January 31st.

Dolittle

I am just utterly bewildered by this trailer. The tone seems to imply that Dolittle is showing us some grand truth about the world that no other film is brave enough to show — but actually, it’s showing us a storybook tale that has Robert Downey Jr. doing a goofy accent and talking to obviously CGI animals. I guess it’s telling that the movie is coming out January 17th, during a month that studios have traditionally released films they suspect are going to flop. I look forward to reading the reviews.

Dracula

Netflix has a new adaptation of Dracula that premieres on the service today. This preview looks a little melodramatic and bland (although maybe that’s just the intentionally washed out look), but it comes from the duo behind Sherlock, so it may be worth paying attention to.

High Fidelity

This teaser is a couple weeks old, but I can’t not include the first look at the latest adaptation of High Fidelity, since everyone I know seems to have some kind of twisted emotional attachment (myself included) to the movie. Plus, they shot a scene at the pizza place down the street from me, and I told the guys there I’d check it out. The show comes out February 14th.

Sonic the Hedgehog

I don’t typically post internationally trailers here, but... Baby Sonic. Ya know?