Samsung confirms Galaxy S11 event for February 11th

The next Galaxy flagship smartphone from Samsung is indeed being announced on February 11th. After the date was discovered earlier today thanks to an unlisted video, Samsung has now confirmed that its Unpacked event will be held that day in San Francisco.

There’s little doubt we’ll see the Galaxy S11 (rumors indicate it might actually be branded as the S20 for some reason), and Samsung is also at work on its second foldable phone after last year’s Galaxy Fold. If you like reading into such things, the invite could be seen as a tease of both devices. And Samsung indeed confirms that more than one is coming on the 11th.

Say hello to a whole new Galaxy. Unpacked on February 11, 2020 #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/ln1pqt2vu7 — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 5, 2020

Early renders of the S11 reveal a center-aligned hole punch selfie camera, minimal top and bottom bezels, and a large rear camera housing not unlike that of the iPhone 11 Pro or Pixel 4.

Guess who is bringing you the very first and early look at the #Samsung #GalaxyS11...

As usual, 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends over at @91mobiles -> https://t.co/ejj58wPNSH pic.twitter.com/QNS2dsyLp7 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) November 22, 2019

It’s also believed that Samsung will move to a higher 120Hz refresh rate with its next flagship, leapfrogging OnePlus and Google and matching the Asus ROG Phone 2’s level of fluidity. Other rumors hint at more advanced camera features and 8K video recording.

Images that appeared last month line up with reports that Samsung’s next Fold will be a clamshell-style phone that folds vertically. Hopefully it’ll also be more affordable than the original Fold — with less durability concerns out of the gate.

Samsung’s Unpacked event will be streamed live on the web as it happens, and The Verge will be in attendance to bring you all the news on the company’s 2020 mobile lineup. Just yesterday, Samsung unveiled the S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite, more affordable versions of its 2019 headliners.