This new smart thermometer is completely wire-free — so you won’t have to deal with any cords coming out of your oven door. And, it’ll eventually be able to adjust an oven’s temperature automatically.

Digital recipe platform Yummly has announced its wireless smart meat thermometer, which will be available early this year; it is expected to sell for $129.

The smart thermometer consists of a probe and a dock, which communicate to each other and to the Yummly mobile app via Bluetooth. The probe has sensors on either end for monitoring the temperature of the food and the temperature inside the oven. You can set the cooking temperature, the type of meat, and how well you want it cooked through the app, and then the app will alert you when the food is ready. It’ll also let you know how much time is left until your food is done, and will adjust that time if you change the temperature or open the oven door.

The dock, which is placed next to the oven, has a range of 150 feet, so the app can send you alerts even if you’re in another room. The dock is battery powered, and is also used for charging the probe.

Later this year, Whirlpool, Yummly’s parent company, plans on integrating the smart thermometer with select Whirlpool ovens and recipes on the Yummly app. This means that the oven will automatically adjust its temperature and cooking style (such as bake or broil) according to the recipe.