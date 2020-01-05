Rad Power Bikes’ flagship electric bicycle, the RadRover, has a new look

Rad Power Bikes makes some of the most capable and affordable electric bikes in the US, like the RadWagon cargo bike and RadRunner utility bike. On Friday, the Seattle-based company introduced a brand-new bike — well, not exactly brand-new. It’s a new look for Rad Power Bikes’ flagship model, the RadRover.

The original RadRover is a powerful fat bike, but it only came in one frame size: a high-step with a standover height of 30.5 inches. Now, the company is releasing a step-through version of the bike, making it more approachable and accessible to a broader range of cyclists.

The new model has a standover height that’s 10 inches shorter than the original RadRover, which is sure to appeal to customers with knee issues or anyone who would just prefer hopping on and riding.

Other than that, the specs are basically the same as the high-step RadRover: puncture-resistant 26-inch x 4-inch fat tires, 750W hub motor (500W in Canada), and long-range 48V/14 Ah lithium-ion battery. The bike, which is priced at $1,499, is now available for preorder at Rad Power Bikes’ website.

The company is also planning on cruising into the new year with updated versions of the current lineup, including the high-step RadRover, RadMini, and RadCity, as well as the step-through versions of the RadMini and RadCity. None of the bikes are going up in price (all of Rad Power Bikes’ models are priced at $1,499, except the RadRunner, which goes for $1,299), but they will now feature aluminum fenders, new halo headlights, an improved throttle design, and a refreshed look.