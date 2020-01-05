Vizio’s 2020 lineup includes its biggest TV yet and first-ever OLED

Vizio is going big at CES 2020 with a lineup of new 4K HDR TVs that are fully optimized for the current and upcoming generations of game consoles from Sony and Microsoft. But the company also has grander ambitions, and is introducing its first TV to feature an OLED panel. So Vizio is now joining LG and Sony in pushing that display technology — though the company is still equally proud of the advancements in its mainstream LCD sets. The OLED might be the new flagship, but Vizio is hoping its got something for everyone in this year’s assortment: the 2020 TV family starts with a budget 40-inch V-Series and, in terms of size, tops out at the 85-inch P-Series Quantum X.

Powering many of those TVs is a new 64-bit, 1GHz ARM processor that Vizio says will enable improved 4K upscaling and color reproduction that’s more accurate than ever before. Upper-end sets will get the “IQ Ultra” processor that includes AI/machine learning picture optimizations. And there’s also what the company calls the “ProGaming Engine,” which will support variable refresh rates, AMD FreeSync, and 4K gaming at up to 120Hz.

All 2020 Vizio TVs will feature low input lag; in the past there’s always been one HDMI input that’s better in this regard than the others, but now that performance — crucial for multiplayer gaming — is extending to all HDMI ports on every set. Specifically, input lag is under 15 milliseconds. While on the subject of HDMI, Vizio has also made the upgrade to HDMI 2.1 across the line.

Vizio is also embracing pretty every HDR format this year, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and now HDR10+. All in all, it’s looking like a pretty strong year if you’ve been waiting to purchase a future-proofed 4K TV.

The last thing worth mentioning is that Vizio is introducing a new voice remote this year and now has its own voice command system on board. It’ll handle basics like TV controls, searching for content, launching apps, and more. It’s a push-to-talk implementation, so the remote isn’t always listening to you — and Vizio continues to support Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s HomeKit and AirPlay 2.

Vizio OLED

Available in 65 and 55-inch sizes

Yes, Vizio has gone OLED. It’s almost a certainly that, just like Sony, Vizio is using an LG panel in its first-ever OLED TV. If the company wants to stand out, it’s going to have to do so through picture processing and performance.

Vizio is highlighting the usual strengths of OLED: perfect blacks, vibrant color, and contrast that LCD sets can never quite match. But this set will also get VRR (variable refresh rate), FreeSync, and buttery smooth 4K at 120Hz.

P-Series Quantum X

Available in 85, 75, and 65-inch sizes

Dimming zones: up to 792

Peak brightness: up to 3000 nits (800 nits full screen)

One rung below the OLED is Vizio’s P-Series Quantum X. The best LCD model that the company makes, the Quantum X features fantastic picture thanks to a vast number of full-array local dimming zones. It also offers superb brightness; Vizio says the Quantum X can hit a peak HDR highlight brightness of 3000 nits and can reach 800 nits across the entire screen. And now it comes in the biggest TV size that Vizio has ever manufactured: 85 inches. That’s the one with 792 dimming zones, but no matter the size, the P-Series Quantum X is the best of Vizio’s technology.

P-Series

Available in 75 and 65-inch sizes

Dimming zones: Up to 240

Peak brightness: up to 1200 nits (600 nits full screen)

The regular P-Series Quantum should be a nice sweet spot if you want many of this year’s new features — like variable refresh rate at up to 120Hz and the picture quality enhancements — without totally breaking the bank.

M-Series (M8 and M7)

M8: Available in 65 and 55-inch sizes

M7: Available in 65, 55, and 50-inch sizes

Dimming zones: 90 (M8) and up to 30 (M7)

Peak brightness: M8: up to 800 nits (500 nits full screen) M7: up to 600 nits (350 nits full screen)

The M-Series is where you enter Vizio’s budget pricing territory, with a significant drop off in number of dimming zones and brightness performance. But both the M8 and step-down M7 still offer excellent quantum dot color, HDMI 2.1, and support for all the HDR modes you could want.

V-Series

Available in 75, 70, 65, 60, 58, 55, 50, 43, and 40-inch sizes

No local dimming

Peak brightness: 250 nits (full screen)

At the bottom of the ladder is the V-Series, which loses out on local dimming completely and pales in comparison to the rest of the lineup in brightness. It also ditches quantum color, so HDR quality takes a hit. The main appeal of the V-Series is the huge selection of sizes that Vizio offers, so if you’re looking for a kitchen TV or one for a kid’s room, one of these might fit the bill. Everyone else should probably cross it off the list.