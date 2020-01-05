Golden Globe 2020 winners: Netflix takes a back seat in a night full of surprises

The Golden Globe Awards kicked off a new decade of awards shows with a series of surprising wins in both the film and TV categories.

Perhaps the biggest surprise was that streaming didn’t dominate the way people expected. Considering Netflix earned a total of 34 nominations in both film and television, its two wins can arguably be seen as a shutout. None of Netflix’s biggest titles, including The Irishman or Two Popes, won any awards. On the acting side, Marriage Story’s Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, and The Irishman’s Al Pacino and Joe Pesci all lost out to competitors in their respective categories. Even though they lost tonight, there’s always a good chance things will be different at the Oscars next month.

“Everyone is watching Netflix,” host Ricky Gervais said at the top of the show. “This show should just be me coming out going: ‘Well done, Netflix. You win everything tonight.’”

Well, not quite. While Netflix didn’t have the night it might have expected, both Netflix and Amazon Studios did receive a few accolades throughout the night. Laura Dern was awarded Best Supporting Actress for her work in Marriage Story, while Olivia Coleman won Best Actress in a Drama Series for her work in The Crown. Amazon Studios’ Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Fleabag took home multiple awards, following the show’s dominance at last year’s Emmy Awards. The other big streamer of the night, Apple TV Plus, faced a complete shut out for The Morning Show. Hulu, the other big streaming player at the Globes, won two awards.

Universal Pictures’ 1917 took home the prize for Best Drama, beating out The Irishman, Marriage Story, Joker, and The Two Popes, while director Sam Mendes beat out favorites like Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino for Best Director.

Warner Bros.’ biggest movie of 2019, Joker, picked up a few major wins, including Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix and Best Score for composer Hildur Gudnadottir. Sony Pictures and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood cleaned up: the movie won Best Picture, Comedy or Musical; Quentin Tarantino took home gold for his screenplay; and Brad Pitt won for Best Supporting Actor. Even Rocketman, Elton John’s biopic of sorts, picked up a couple of awards, including a Best Actor win for Taron Egerton.

On the TV side, HBO saw some big wins. Jeremy Armstrong’s media-loved Succession won the award for Best Drama, and Chernobyl won Best Limited Series. Showtime also saw a win: Russell Crowe received gold for his portrayal of Roger Ailes in Showtime’s The Loudest Voice. Michelle Williams helped FX take home a prize, too, for her performance in Fosse/Verdon.

Then there were a few other big surprises. Disney was completely shut out of the animation category, even though it earned three of the five nominations for Toy Story 4, Frozen 2, and The Lion King. Jennifer Lopez lost out for her performance in Hustlers to Laura Dern for the actress’ work in Marriage Story, though both performances were critically acclaimed. Elton John’s original song “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from Rocketman also beat out Taylor Swift’s original track for Cats, Idina Menzel’s “Into the Unknown” in Frozen 2, and Beyoncé’s “Spirit” in The Lion King.

The full list of Golden Globe winners can be read below. The winners are bolded.

Best Motion Picture, Drama

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Director, Motion Picture

Bong Joon Ho — Parasite

Sam Mendes — 1917

Todd Phillips — Joker

Martin Scorsese — The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino — Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cynthia Erivo — Harriet

Scarlett Johansson — Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan — Little Women

Charlize Theron — Bombshell

Renée Zellweger — Judy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Ana de Armas — Knives Out

Awkwafina — The Farewell

Cate Blanchett — Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein — Booksmart

Emma Thompson — Late Night

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates — Richard Jewell

Annette Bening — The Report

Laura Dern — Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez — Hustlers

Margot Robbie — Bombshell

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Christian Bale — Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas — Pain and Glory

Adam Driver — Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix — Joker

Jonathan Pryce — The Two Popes

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig — Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis — Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio — Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Taron Egerton — Rocketman

Eddie Murphy — Dolemite Is My Name

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks — A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins — The Two Popes

Al Pacino — The Irishman

Joe Pesci — The Irishman

Brad Pitt — Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach — Marriage Story

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won — Parasite

Anthony McCarten — The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino — Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Steven Zaillian — The Irishman

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat — Little Women

Hildur Gudnadottir — Joker

Randy Newman — Marriage Story

Thomas Newman — 1917

Daniel Pemberton — Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Beautiful Ghosts” — Cats

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” — Rocketman

“Into the Unknown” — Frozen 2

“Spirit” — The Lion King

“Stand Up” — Harriet

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

The Farewell

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Television Series, Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Jennifer Aniston — The Morning Show

Olivia Colman — The Crown

Jodie Comer — Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman — Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon — The Morning Show

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate — Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst — On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne — Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge — Fleabag

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever — Unbelievable

Joey King — The Act

Helen Mirren — Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever — Unbelievable

Michelle Williams — Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette — The Act

Helena Bonham Carter — The Crown

Toni Collette — Unbelievable

Meryl Streep — Big Little Lies

Emily Watson — Chernobyl

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Brian Cox — Succession

Kit Harington — Game of Thrones

Rami Malek — Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies — The Crown

Billy Porter — Pose

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas — The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader — Barry

Ben Platt — The Politician

Paul Rudd — Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef — Ramy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Christopher Abbott — Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen — The Spy

Russell Crowe — The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris — Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell — Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin — The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin — Succession

Andrew Scott — Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard — Chernobyl

Henry Winkler — Barry