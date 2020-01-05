Suunto’s first Wear OS smartwatch is taking on Garmin with outdoor offline maps

You’ve probably never heard of Suunto unless you’re a die-hard fitness watch enthusiast, but the company’s latest wrist-worn gadget might have a larger audience than before. It seems to be the first smartwatch the company’s offered, its first Wear OS watch, and a watch that attempts to make Google’s smartwatch operating system more outdoorsy than ever before.

It’s called the Suunto 7, and it sounds like it’s a multisport watch that could theoretically be the best of both worlds, with the GPS tracking, offline outdoor maps, heart rate sensors, an altimeter, sleep tracker, and (70-plus) exercise modes you’d expect from a Garmin-style fitness watch. There are also the standard benefits of Google’s Wear OS like summoning Google Assistant, turn-by-turn Google Maps directions, Google Fit, Google’s catalog of apps and watchfaces, and being able to tap to pay with Google Pay on your wrist.

The company also suggests that it has a pretty decent-sized battery for a Wear OS watch at 48 hours of battery life, or 12 hours in GPS / GLONASS / Galileo tracking mode. If true, that’d be better than we typically see from Wear OS watches (we haven’t tested any that reliably get over 18 hours of battery life), but it’s a good bit short of what the industry expects from sports watches — much less sports watches with solar panels built in. It uses the same Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chip as other recent WearOS devices.

This isn’t a small watch, with a 50mm (1.97-in) face and a body that’s over a half-inch thick. But that isn’t unusual for watches that can be worn while swimming laps (it’s water resistant up to 50 meters) or weaving a mountain bike down a tree-topped trail. It takes standard 24mm interchangeable straps, weighs 70 grams, and will be available at the end of January for $499.99.