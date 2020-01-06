Elgato’s new external capture card is a much easier way to stream 4K HDR 60 fps

Elgato’s 4K 60 S+ is a new capture card that promises to make it much easier to record and stream your gameplay at the highest possible quality, meaning it can record 4K HDR at 60 fps from your PS4, PC, or Xbox One. It can either record directly to an SD card, connect to a PC over USB 3.0 to let you to live stream, or record directly to your hard drive using its external processing power instead of tapping into your computer’s gaming performance. The device, which was announced by parent company Corsair at CES today, will be available later in the month for $399.99.

This isn’t the first time the Corsair-owned streaming hardware company has produced a device capable of recording 4K gameplay at 60 fps. However, until now, in order to capture your footage at the highest possible resolution and frame rate you’ve had to use an internal capture card like the 4K60 Pro, which needs to be installed inside a PC and plugged directly into a free PCIe slot. External capture devices are much easier to set up — you just plug in your HDMI cables and optional USB cable and away you go — but Elgato’s previous external cards have topped out at 1080p at 60 fps, or 4K at 30 fps.

Although you have the option of recording footage directly to an SD card, plugging the Elgato 4K 60 S+ into a PC unlocks a few more pieces of functionality. As well as letting you live stream, you also get access to Elgato’s software features like Flashback Recording, which lets you save gameplay retroactively after something noteworthy happens, and Live Commentary, which lets you record microphone audio as a separate track.

Elgato’s 4K 60 S+ may be one of the first external capture cards that can handle 4K recording at 60 fps, but it may be about to face some competition from AVerMedia, which recently teased an external 4K60 capture device of its own.

In addition to the new external streaming card, Elgato has also announced a new $129.99 version of its LED Key Light called the Key Light Air, which is designed to be used by streamers to keep themselves well illuminated while streaming. Parent company Corsair also has a new mechanical keyboard it’s announcing at the show, the $199.99 K95 Platinum RGB XT, which features macro keys that integrate directly with Elgato’s Stream Deck software. Finally, Corsair has also announced a new $99.99 CPU cooler called the A500, its first new air cooler in five years. Corsair tells me it expects its new lineup to become available throughout the course of this month.