Diesel’s newest Wear OS smartwatch is slightly smaller and has a translucent case

Diesel, a sub-brand of Fossil, is launching a new, bold-looking Wear OS smartwatch today at CES, dubbed the Diesel On Fadelite.

The Fadelite looks slick, and Diesel says it’s designed to be worn by both men and women. The watch has four different colorways, and Diesel says most of them feature fading colors (hence the “Fadelite” name). There’s one that fades from red to black, one from black to clear, one from blue to clear, and one that’s clear with what Diesel describes as an “iridescent” case.

With its 43mm case, the Fadelite is also considerably smaller than other Diesel smartwatches; Diesel’s Full Guard 2.5 has a 56mm case, by comparison. Even though 43mm is small for a Diesel watch, that size still makes it larger than a lot of other smartwatches.

Diesel says the Fadelite has a “Globe” dial with a globe you can manipulate using the watch’s touchscreen and a tile that automatically updates with the current and forecasted weather conditions.

The Fadelite is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset (which is found in many other Wear OS watches), and Diesel says the watch is swim-proof and will support Google Assistant, GPS tracking, and heart rate tracking.

This isn’t Diesel’s first Wear OS smartwatch — it released the Axial last fall and the Full Guard 2.5 in 2018, for example — and Diesel parent company Fossil is no stranger to Wear OS watches. It most recently released the Gen 5 Carlyle in August. Fossil even sold some secret smartwatch technology to Google last January. But Wear OS watches are still mostly just fine, as my colleague Dieter Bohn has said repeatedly, and it doesn’t seem as if the Fadelite is going to change that — though it could look cool on your wrist.

Diesel says the Fadelite will be available in March for $275.