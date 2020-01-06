Ring adds lightbulbs, solar power to its smart lighting lineup

Ring has announced a significant expansion of its smart lighting product line that was first introduced last year. In addition to the various outdoor light fixtures that are already available, the company now has smart bulbs that can be used in existing fixtures. Ring is also announcing solar-powered versions of its Floodlight, Steplight, and Pathlight products. The new bulbs and solar lights will be available for purchase later this year.

Ring is starting small with its smart bulb lineup, offering standard A19 and floodlight-sized PAR38 bulbs for existing fixtures. The company says the bulbs are designed “outdoor first,” and are rated to work in temperatures ranging from -4 degrees Fahrenheit (-20 degrees Celsius) to 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius), though they can also be used indoors without any problem. Both bulbs require a Ring Smart Lighting Bridge for connectivity and management and are single color white, without the ability to display different shades or color temperatures. The A19 bulbs will sell for $14.99 each, while the floodlight bulb will go for $24.99.

For the solar-powered lighting fixtures, Ring says there is no difference in terms of brightness or features compared to the existing battery-operated options. (The hardwired floodlights do have greater brightness, thanks to their consistent source of power.) The Solar Steplight will sell for $29.99, while the Solar Pathlight and Solar Floodlight will cost $39.99 and $89.99, respectively. The Steplight and Pathlight both have their solar panels integrated into a flat surface on the top of the light, while the Floodlight uses a detached panel that can be positioned appropriately for the best access to sunlight. All require the Smart Lighting Bridge for connectivity and management.

Finally, Ring is also selling a device that lets those with powered gates remotely operate the gate from the Ring app. The $299 Ring Access Controller Pro does not have a camera of its own, but it can be paired with one of the company’s other video doorbells or cameras. In addition, the Access Controller Pro is compatible with Amazon’s Key service for more secure package deliveries. It’s available starting today, but Ring notes that it does require professional installation as it is hardwired into the gate system.

In my review of Ring’s Smart Lighting products last year, I noted that they made it incredibly easy to install smart pathway and access lighting around your home without having to do any digging or wiring. Today’s announcements are extensions of that idea, with the solar-powered units removing the need to even worry about changing batteries. (The battery-powered models will remain available if you don’t have enough sunlight where you want to place the lighting.)