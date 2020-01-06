I want a smart visor to block out the sun because I lose all my sunglasses

There’s something called a “Visual Visor” here at CES. It comes from Bosch, and it can detect when there’s sunlight shining on your face, directly into your eyes, and block out the rays. It’s designed to keep your vision clear while you drive without you having to move the visor around and potentially block your view of the road. The visor, which is just a transparent LCD with 166 hexagonal pixels, relies on an RGB camera and a proprietary algorithm to shade your eyes.

At CES, Bosch mocked up a situation similar to a car. It shined a light to mimic the sun while I sat behind the visor. At first, the camera took a few seconds to establish my skin tone. This is important because it determines where the sun is based on variances in that tone, or shadows on my face. The software also constantly tracked my face, particularly my eyes, nose, and mouth, to figure out where to place the shade. The team says the main challenge in building this visor was teaching the software when sunlight was shining on someone’s face and not a tree or something else. Right now, it’s unclear how well they’ve done at the job, given that the demo was in a controlled environment, but it seemingly worked as long as I didn’t hold something in front of my face or sit too far back.

You can see in the image below how the visor shaded my eyes. Bosch couldn’t say much about its plans for the visor, but the team said it’s currently in conversation with commercial and passenger OEMs. The concept was neat, and I’m intrigued, especially because I’m always losing my sunglasses. I never want to give up my visor mirror, though.