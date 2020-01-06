HP’s new all-in-one PC wirelessly charges your phone and has an RTX 2080 inside

The PC market is largely focused on laptops these days, so it’s unusual to see a powerful new all-in-one PC. HP is announcing exactly that at CES 2020 this week, with its new Envy 32 AiO. It ships with a 31.5-inch 4K display capable of HDR600 (600 nits) and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 (Max-Q) inside. It’s the first all-in-one PC to be certified as part of Nvidia’s RTX Studio program, meaning it can use the RTX cores in supported applications for accelerated ray tracing and AI workloads.

HP is also including 65W Intel 9th Gen Core i7 processors, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. HP claims the Envy 32 AiO has the “world’s widest” 4K display in an all-in-one, thanks to a 92.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and edge-to-edge glass. It’s also the “world’s first PC” with a HDR600 display, and it also has a 6000:1 contrast ratio.

Aside from the raw power, HP has also included some useful features if you’re an audio or wireless charging fan. In yet another “world’s first” claim, HP says the Envy 32 AiO is the “world’s loudest all-in-one,” thanks to built-in front-firing tweeters and a subwoofer tuned by Bang & Olufsen. You can even stream music to these PC speakers when the machine is powered off. HP has also turned the base of this all-in-one PC into a Qi wireless charging pad that also works when the PC is off.

HP’s Envy 32 AiO is available today starting at $1,599.99 from HP’s website.